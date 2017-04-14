Ammeh Looking For A Response Against Kano Pillars

The Ikon Allah Boys suffered defeat on match day 18, but the winger is reveals that they respond by beating the Masu Gida

Niger Tornadoes winger Wilfred Ammeh has urged his teammates to react positively to their recent defeat against Shooting Stars when they host Kano Pillars in the week 19 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday.

The Ikon Allah Boys suffered a 2-1 loss against the Oluyole Warriors last weekend in their NPFL encounter at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

Despite that setback, the Tornadoes winger is confident that the team can return to winning ways at home to the Kano outfit.

“We’re all in it together. The next best thing after a defeat is to go out and put things right, we need to move on,” Wilfred told Tidesports source.

“The lads are disappointed after the weekend but we’re looking for a positive reaction on Sunday and I’m sure we’ll get it.

“Positivity is essential for us and that’s our watchword. It is what will make us forge ahead for greater things. The team is capable of picking more points,” he affirmed.