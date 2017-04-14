Alimi Confirms Move To Akwa United

The defender, expected to be unveiled in Uyo this weekend, was not a subject of transfer speculations as he enjoyed quality playing time under coach Kadiri Ikhana at Sai Masu Gida.

But he has explained what prompted him to join Abdu Maikaba’s team.

“Yes, I have completed a move to Akwa United. I signed a two-year deal with them,” Alimi told Tidesports source.

“I think Akwa United was my best option at this time and I believe that they came at the right time. The timing was perfect. I’ve had a very good stay in Kano and I did enjoy every moment at Kano Pillars.

“One of my most memorable moments at Kano Pillars was my first match in Kano, that day, I was so happy to see fans in their numbers support us and cheering loud, the feeling was explainable.

Alimi has however stated that his target at his new club is to make history with the Uyo outfit.

“It’s a new challenge for me and my target at Akwa United is make history. I know a lot of the players at Akwa United and I am happy to team up with them. I know that we shall make history.”