Ake Charges Media Practitioners On Dedication To Duty

Media practitioners have been charged to not only work within the ethics of their calling but also apply dedication to duty and humility to achieve success.

General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr Vincent Ake gave the charge last Tuesday when members of the executive of the Ministry of Information Chapel of The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Ake stated that hard work and commitment to duty are virtues that attract rewards to the practitioner and therefore admonished journalists to eschew pride and ego and put in their best in whatever position they find themselves.

According to him, committed service put in whatever positions journalists find themselves are the stepping stones to higher responsibilities.

Ake recalled that the chapel and Rivers State Council of the NUJ gave him all the support to become the Deputy President of the union at the National level.

He urged the Information Chapel executives to bring back the formidable status for which they were known in the past.

Ake expressed appreciation to the State Governor, Chief Nyesom E. Wike for giving him the opportunity to serve as General Manager of The Tide Newspaper while pledging to support the Chapel when the need arises.

Earlier, Chairman of the Chapel, Mr Okechukwu Maru had said that they had come to congratulate Ake on his appointment.

According to him, the Chapel was elated by the news of the General Manager’s appointment and resolved to undertake the visit.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for Ake’s appointment which he said, was well deserved.