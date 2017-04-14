Agbani Darego Weds Ishaya Danjuma In Morocco

Agbani Darego 2001 Miss World got married over the weekend to Ishaya Danjuma, son of former Defence Minister and businessman Theophilus (TY) Danjuma.

According to some media reports, the beauty queen and fashion entrepreneur shared the news on her instagram page with the picture showing her in a wedding dress with her partner turning their backs to the camera at the wedding.

She shared the picture with the caption 08-04-2017 #Mrs Danjuma which was confirmed by her friend Elizabeth Elohor. It was gathered that the couple held the wedding ceremony in Marrakesh, Morocco over the weekend.

Agbani is best known as the first native African to win Miss World when she clinched the crown in 2001 at the age of 18, after she became the most beautiful girl in Nigeria that same year.

She has judged numerous pageants and fashion modelLing competition including Miss World 2014, Miss England 2002, Mr Scotland 2002 and Elite Model look Nigeria 2013 and 2014.

Agbani helms her eponymous ready to wear Denin and Leisure wear fashion company AD by Agbani Darego which she launched in 2010. According to reports, little is known of her husband Ishaya except for his active involvement in his family (Danjuma) business.