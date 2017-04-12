Rivers, Partners Hold Mass School De-Worming

Rivers State Ministry of Health in conjunction with development partners, Evidence Action and International Organisation would hold a Mass School de-worming Programme in the state in June.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after a two-day strategic stakeholders’ meeting to plan the implementation of the programme in Port Harcourt, Monday, the National Cordinator, De-Worming Programme, Dr(Mrs) Obiageli Nebe said that the meeting was aimed at working out modalities to ensuring an effective execution of the exercise.

Nebe who revealed that the drugs for the de-worming exercise were free maintained that the exercise would be necessary for every child of school age across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Nebe said “this meeting is strategic particularly on how the new partners could work with the Rivers State Ministry of Health to ensure effective execution of the exercise. The drugs are free and every child of school age in all the 23 local government areas of the state must be reached both in the public and private schools.

She further urged other partners to channel their resources to other areas than drug procurement assuring that the drugs were available.

The Director, Public Health, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr Nnana Onyekwere stated that the meeting was targeted at achieving a comprehensive state wide de-worming programme adding that the Mass Administration Medicine (MAM) by the Evidence Action was such that would help the state government ensure healthy lives and promote well-being of its citizens as well as residents.

“The result of a recent survey shows that 22 of the 23 LGAs of the state are endemic of Soil Transmitted Helmiths (STH) and the burden is more on the children of school age bracket and so this meeting is of immense importance to the state as we take note of other Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) and nip them in the bud for the healthy lives of all”, Onyekwere said.

Also speaking, the Country Representative, Evidence Action, Dr Austin Walker revealed that the body was presently on the implantation stage of the programme in Cross River State and would commence that of Rivers State after the micro planning meeting billed for 3rd and 4th of May.

On her part, Dr Ima Chima, Evidence Action, averred that the meeting was necessary as it would guard against the duplication of efforts by various partners in the state.

She said, “when all the partners and line ministries meet, then everyone will place what they have on the table and know areas to channel funds and other resources to achieve greater results”.

She said, "when all the partners and line ministries meet, then everyone will place what they have on the table and know areas to channel funds and other resources to achieve greater results".

Chima revealed that the exercise would commence from 1st to 12th June adding that various channels of communication including radio jingles, public service announcement, town criers among others would be involved to ensure the success of the MAM exercise in the state.

