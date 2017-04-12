Real Estate Professional Challenges Colleagues Against Quackery

Professionals in the real estate industry of the nation have been challenged to strengthen their fight against quackery.

The challenge was given by the Managing Director, JIM Partnership, Mr Olujide Oke, in a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt, recently.

Oke, charged professional bodies in the building environment to train their members on strategies to apply international best practice in the discharge of their duties as professionals.

He advised professionals in the industry to discourage encroachment, explaining that it would help maintain mutual respect, trust and unity in the building industry.

The real estate expert called for synergy between the various professionals in the real estate business to form a formidable consortium, which could give multinationals in the industry a run for their money, especially given the prevailing economic reality in the country.

He charged practitioners to engage in healthy competition and explore the potentials in each professional’s practice with a view to maximizing their potentials and review the influence of foreigners in the industry.

Oke stressed that rather than veer into each other’s core professional beat, they should look into sharing experiences, ideas and finding solutions to the challenges of their professions.

Additionally, Oke charged them to understand that they were all operating in a harsh business environment and urged them to look into ways of growing and retaining their client base rather than down play the importance of one another’s profession.

Tonye Nria-Dappa