‘NPFL Very Competitive, But…’

Enyimba’s Fatau Dauda reveals he is not too pleased with the intimidation and violence at some venues in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

“The Nigerian League is very competitive, teams play tactical football. I’ve followed it before I came to Nigeria and I’ve seen it here but my only concern in the Nigerian league is the intimidation and violence in some venues,” Dauda told Tidesport source

“Imagine what would have happened if we won in Katsina on Sunday. Look at the story that came out of Kano after Akwa United won. Tactically the league is of high quality, being a goalkeeper you’ll see a lot.

“Since I came back from the Africa Cup of Nations, I’ve seen some very good play here in the Nigerian League but the league organisers have to work on stopping violence for the league to improve much more. MFM and a couple of teams have picked up points in our home ground before, but nothing happened but stories elsewhere are different.

“I decided to play in the Nigerian league because I’ve always followed the league. It’s very competitive and Enyimba is Nigeria’s biggest club, that’s why I came here.”