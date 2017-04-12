Monarch Tasks Edo Traditional Rulers On Agric

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare 11, has called on traditional rulers in Edo to key into the state government’s agricultural policy to avert food shortage.

The monarch made the call at Auchi recently when he went to thank traditional rulers in Edo North area for their support during his recent coronation.

“My visit is to thank you for your contribution and support during my coronation as the 40th Oba of Benin.

“Secondly, I am here in my capacity as Chairman of Edo Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs to urge you to key into the state government’s agricultural policy that will create employment for our youths.

“I want you to talk to your youths to embrace agriculture within your domain because it is the government policy thrust,” he said.

The Oba urged the monarchs to create investment environment that would allow agriculture to strive and enhance food production and job creation.

He assured the people of the state that he would build on the solid foundation laid by his predecessors.

In his remarks, the state’s Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, who was at the event, said that the state government was committed to agriculture revolution.

“Your highness, I want to reaffirm the state government’s commitment to industrialize Edo through agriculture which will create wealth and employment.

“This, the government is doing with the flag-off of agricultural programme in Sobe, Owan West local government area and other parts of the state,” he said.

The immediate past governor of the state, Mr Adam Oshiomhole, described the visit of the Oba as a blessing to the people of Edo North.

“Your royal visit to this land indicates blessing and prosperity and this shows clearly that under your reign, Edo people will live as one,” he said.

Earlier, the chief host, the Otaru of Auchi, Aliru Momoh, commended the Oba in his quest to forge a common language for Edo people.

“Your commitment in forging a common language for Edo is highly commended.

“As for we traditional rulers of Edo North, we are solidly behind you and support your quest in achieving this feat. “We pray that your reign brings peace and prosperity to Edo and Nigeria,” the Otaru said.