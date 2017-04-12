Let Your Lifestyle Attract Others, Rotarians Told

The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Monday observed the club’s Media Day, during which members were tasked to live the ideals of the organization so as to change pervasive public perception of Rotary as an elitist club.

In a paper she presented on the theme “Rotary, Serving Humanity”, Rotarian Cordelia Ukwuoma asserted that if Rotarians observe the 4-way Test, do good to people, wear their pin proudly and interact well with people without pride or ego, they will project the club well and attract more members.

Ukwuoma who is Assistant Director, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Port Harcourt, noted that, as a humanitarian and service-oriented club, Rotary needs public goodwill and growing membership. She however regretted that public view differs from how Rotarians see themselves.

According to her, some members of the public see Rotary as a male-only club, others see it is a club for the rich while for yet others, Rotary Club affords opportunities for visas to glob-trot.

She therefore called on Rotarians to be consistent in promoting positive image and public visibility of the club.

Ukwuoma also called on the mass media to remain supportive of Rotary Club as the major means of promoting its ideals of service to humanity.

Earlier at a press briefing to mark the 2017 Media Day, the President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Rotarian Dan Harrison announced that the club will commission a water and sanitation project each at Immaculate Heart College, Borokiri and Community Secondary School, Rumuekini next week Thursday. Both facilities, he said, would be provided with new electrcity generators.

Harrison said the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt had also built a six-room toilet facility at Holy Rosary College, Port Harcourt, the second by the club in the school while embarking on other interventions in schools and communities within the service year.

These, he said, are in areas of peace and conflict prevention and resolution, disease prevention and treatment, maternal and child health and economic empowerment and community development.

Other areas of intervention, the Rotary Club President enumerated, include basic education and literacy as well as career guidance .

Harrison said Rotary Club of Port Harcourt has so far spent over N27 million on its outreach programmes in the current service year.

Donald Mike-Jaja