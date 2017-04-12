Ibori Visits Late Alamieyesigha’s Family

Former goernor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori who was recently released from British prison has paid a condolence visit to the family of his long time friend and political ally, late Chief D.S.P Alamieyeseigha in Amassoma, Bayelsa State.

Chief Ibori, who was accompanied on the visit by political leaders and stakeholders from Delta State, including the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, described Chief Alamieyeseigha as a patriotic leader, who was very courageous and outspoken and stood on the side of his people at all times.

He said he was devastated when news of his death got to him in the United Kingdom, as they both shared a common ideology and relationship, which was very deep, adding that, Chief Alamieyeseigha until his demise fought against oppression and evil, which ultimately led to his untimely death.

While sympathizing with the family of the departed Governor-General of the Ijaw Nation, Chief Ibori urged them to take solace in the fact that, he was a good man who will forever be remembered by his legacies and also the reality that what he believed in will not die.

The former Delta State Governor, who equally took time to visit the grave side of the departed Alamieyeseigha assured the family that, he would always remember and stand by them as their father and son would have done same for his family.

Earlier, Ibori had visited Governor Seriake Dickson at the Government House in Yenagoa, where he also expressed his sympathy to the government and people of the state over the death of their first civilian governor.

According to him the visit was to appreciate Governor Dickson for immortalizing the foremost Ijaw hero by renaming the Government House Banquet Hall after him and for pushing forward his noble ideas of governance and strong agitation for the rights of Ijaw people and Niger Delta.