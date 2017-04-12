Handicapped Tennis Player Wants NSF Restored

A physically challenged table tennis player, Omowunmi Bello, has appealed to the Federal Government to restore the National Sports Festival and other competitions that enable athletes to train with positive expectations.

The Tidesports reports that the last National Sports Festival was staged by Lagos State in 2012 and tagged “Eko 2012’’ with the 36 states and Abuja participating.

At the conclusion of Eko 2012, Cross River won the hosting right of the biennial multi-sports competition but since then has been unable to host.

The competition has suffered several postponements even after the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports took it over late in 2016 with a promise to stage it in Abuja this year following the failure of Cross River to stage it.

However, many reasons ranging from inadequate facilities to scarcity of funds have been adduced for the inability of the state or any other to host.

Bello, whose only son is three-year-old, lamented that since Eko 2012, nothing has been done regarding competitions, adding that it had affected handicapped persons who depended on competitions for their livelihood.

Bello, who resides at Palm Avenue, Mushin in Lagos State, said: “I move myself on wheelchair to and from Mushin to the National Stadium, Surulere to train four times weekly.

“I have a kid but lack the money to take care of him. I don’t want to think and that’s why I still come out to train hoping there will be a competition someday’’.

She noted that in the past, different companies, including Nigerian Breweries Plc., brewers of Malt drink, Amstel Malta, and Nigerian Bottling Company, bottlers of Coca-Cola, had organised competitions for athletes and awarded cash prizes and allowances.

“I was given some cash which I will not disclose during Eko 2012 but for over 5 years now there has been no competition.

“We are suffering as handicapped persons and there is no job employment in the country.

“Government at all levels should hear our cry as handicapped persons and help us to live our life like the normal citizens of Nigeria,’’ she said.

Bello added that the roof of their training ground at the stadium had been removed by wind; the government should please urgently carry out repairs on the Knock-up Hall for athletes’ safety.