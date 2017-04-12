FRSC Recalls Sector Commander Over Females’ Hair Cut

The Federal Road Safety Commission’s Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered the recall of the Rivers State Sector Commander and other officers concerned in the raving issue of cutting of some female officers’ hair.

The female officers were allegedly carrying long hair in the Rivers State Sector Command, Port Harcourt.

In an interview yesterday, Head, Media Relations and Strategy of the Corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem, said this became necessary in order to properly investigate the matter.

It would be recalled that Boboye had condemned the photographs trending on the social media concerning the cutting-off of the hair of the female FRSC officials.

The photos, which started trending late Monday evening, showed a man identified as the sector commander of the Rivers State Command of the FRSC, Andrew A. Kumapayi, using a pair of scissors to cut off the hair of some female officials.

The incident reportedly happened during the early morning parade when Kumapayi went round to inspect his officers.

He reportedly inspected their fingernails and hair, among other things.

It was alleged that Kumapayi, unleashed the punishment to the female officers who allegedly disobeyed the dress code.

The victims were lined up for the unusual treatment.

FRSC spokesman, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, promised that the outcome of the investigations would be made public as soon as possible.