Enaholo Signs For Abia Warriors

The former junior international was with the Ucendu Babes during pre-season, but left for a move to the Moroccan League, which fell through.

However, the shot-stopper says he is delighted to be back in the Nigeria Professional Football League after signing for Abdullahi Biffo’s side last Monday.

“I travelled to Morocco to tie a deal but it didn’t work out but now I am back to Nigeria and most importantly and back to Abia Warriors where I’ve just signed a deal,” Enaholo told Tidesports source.

“It’s a good move for me because this opportunity will afford me a chance to show my fans that I am still in the game.

“My decision to pitch tent with Abia Warriors is to help them secure a continental ticket to play in a continental competition next season. I would love to be a part of that if I am still around next season.”

The former Flying Eagles goalkeeper, who played at the 2015 U20 FIFA World Cup, picked three goalkeepers he looks up to in the NPFL.

“The three goalkeepers who I look up to in the Nigeria league are, Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba), Femi Thomas(Rivers United) and Fabiyi Emmanuel (Gombe United),” he said.

“The league has improved and we hope to see such each season. The officiating is getting better, teams pick up points and a lot of positives too.

“Just recently, Akwa United won at Kano Pillars and IfeanyiUbah also picked up a point in Makurdi. I think this good for the league.”