Daura To Immunise 86,000 Children Against Polio

Daura Local Government Area in Katsina state says it would immunise no fewer than 86,000 children in the second round of polio immunisation scheduled to commence in the next two weeks.

The Director of the Primary Health Care of the council, Alhaji Ahmed Murtala, made the disclosure in Daura yesterday while addressing group of vaccinators and focal persons, preparatory for the exercise.

He also said 157 trained personnel would be engaged for the exercise out of which 73 were vaccinators.

According to him, 73 persons will also serve as supervisors, while the remaining 11 would be engaged as focal persons.

The director, who said the immunisation would begin on April 22 and end on April 26, expressed optimism that the exercise would attract wider and effective coverage.

He said each team of vaccinators had been attached with a ward head to ensure compliance and report cases of rejection for prompt action.

Murtala who stated that there had been reported cases of few rejections recorded last month in the exercise, especially in Uban Dawaki and Sabongari communities in Daura, cautioned parents against rejection of the vaccine, stressing that the state government would not tolerate such ugly trend as the disease was a serious threat to human existence.

The director commended the Daura Emirate Council for its regular support to ensure the sustained fight against the disease.

It would be recalled that the council had last month set a target of 86,575 children for polio immunisation with 80 per cent compliance.