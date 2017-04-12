Dangote, Firm Partner On Food Prices

The Dangote Group is partnering Alba-Bello Trading Company in Zaria to sell food items at low prices to customers across Kaduna and neighbouring states.

The General Manager, Administration and Corporate Services in Alba-Bello Trading Company, Alhaji Sa’idu Ibrahim-Mohammed, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday after the launch of the programme in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said the food items to be sold would include rice, spaghetti, indomie noodles, semolina, sugar, salt and flour, among others.

He said the essence of the collaboration was to give customers real value for their money, provide succour and create job opportunities for the youth.

‘‘The benefits of this collaboration are much, it will create job opportunities for our teaming youths and will ease societal difficulties in getting some commodities.

‘‘This is because there are many commodities that are very difficult to get unless you travel out. It will also enable the people to get what they want.

‘‘Again, customers will get real value for their money because in Nigeria, some products are re-bagged and hardly can an ordinary person recognise the shoddy deal,’’ he said.

Ibrahim-Mohammed appealed for cooperation and understanding from customers since the company intended to be selling all products of Dangote in future.

‘‘This is because in the course of transaction, you may step on some people’s toe in one way or the other, hence the need for cooperation and understanding.

‘‘We, therefore, appeal to customers to inform us whenever they realise a shoddy deal because we are here to serve their best interest.

‘‘We need vital information concerning high price, depreciation in quality standard and decrease in quantity, among others,’’ he said.