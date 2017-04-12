Counsel Flays Human Rights Violation In Nigeria

A Port Harcourt based lawyers and human rights activist, Barr Jackson Assor, has described as pathetic the festering human rights abuses by law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Barr Assor, who stated this while chatting with The Tide in Port Harcourt on Monday, remarked that the rate of violation had increased over time because nobody had checked the ugly situation.

According to him, “law enforcement agents are carrying out all forms of atrocities in the name of law enforcement. The society they are supposed to protect has become the victim.

Bar Assor also explained that despite the fact that torture has been outlawed, policemen were still torturing suspects.

He said in spite of the fact that bail is said to be free, policemen were still collecting money from people in their custody.

“Somebody has to do something to challenge the evils of law enforcement in Nigeria. Whether we realize it or not we are all victims”, he stated.

He also noted that law enforcement agents were engaging in area not within the purview of criminal laws.

According to him, a situation where a policeman goes to arrest or invite a tenant for not paying rent has left much to be desired in law enforcement”.

Barr. Assor called for re-orientation of members of the police force to serve the needs of the country in the 21st century.

He said the police force that the country inherited from Britain, her former colonial master, was a force that served the need of the colonial era.

“Today, Nigeria is a sovereign state, our police force must be made to serve the needs of a democratic state where the rule of law prevails”, he stated.

Chidi Enyie