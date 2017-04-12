Confed Cup: Rangers Still Hopeful

Enugu Rangers’ midfielder, Chiamaka Madu has asserted that the Flying Antelopes will qualify for the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup if they display half of the zeal and determination shown by Zesco United when the return leg is played in Lusaka this weekend.

The Flying Antelopes are on the brink of elimination after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by the Zambians at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu. The midfielder who was an unused substitute in the tie disclosed that the Zambians could not have matched Rangers on their good day and that they must show the same eagerness to beat their opponents in the return leg.

“It was another day we were undone by hard luck. We played very well but we just couldn’t understand what went wrong,” Madu told newsmen.

‘’Zesco United were not a special side but they came with the mindset to play football and with little luck they utilized the chances they had. We can still qualify if we also go to Zambia with the same mentality to play with all we have.

“It won’t come easy but I believe we can do it. Our problems may be myriads presently but if we concentrate on football alone things will go our way. It may be rough presently but I am certain that we are going to overcome our present challenges.’’