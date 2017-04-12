Club Chairman Bemoans Poor State Of Stadium

Chairman, Malumfashi United FC, Surajo Baba, said yesterday that the Division 1 Nigeria Nationwide League team may be forced to play all its matches away due to the dilapidated nature of its stadium.

The team, which won the 2016 Nationwide Division II League, is not certain of playing at home one week to the commencement of the league, following the collapse of its stadium fence.

Baba said that if nothing was done to address the problem, the team will be forced to select either Kaduna or Gusau for its home matches.

“It is a very bad situation, which has also affected our preparations for the league,” the chairman told newsmen in Malumfashi.

He said that already, the NNL management had declared the stadium unsafe for matches.

According to him, the pitch, demarcation and external walls of the Malumfashi township stadium needed to be fixed urgently to enable the team play at home.

“The situation will force us to play outside, loosing advantages of home support and subjecting us to long travels, which can be avoided,” Baba said.

The chairman appealed to Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State to order for an emrgency repair of the facility.

Meanwhile, Soccer Riders FC has emerged winners of the ‘Malumfashi Premier League’, in which 10 teams participated.

NAN reports that the championship was organized to unveil budding football talents in the area, who may be able to play at the national and international stage.(NAN)