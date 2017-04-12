Association Sets Up Taskforce To Monitor Drilling Activities

The Association of Water Well Drillers and Rig-Owners Practitioners (AWDROP), says it has set up a taskforce to monitor and supervise drilling activities and reduce indiscriminate drilling of boreholes in the country.

The National President, AWDROP, Mr Michael Ale, made this known in Abuja on Monday during an interview with newsmen of Nigeria.

He stated that the taskforce would also help in the regulation of borehole drilling through standardisation, licensing, accreditation and training those involved in drilling works.

According to him, the taskforce will also help in the enforcement of the drilling code of practise on anyone interested in drilling boreholes and support the government in generating more revenue from the water sector and upholding standards in drilling practices.

The AWDROP president expressed optimism that the effort would go a long way in preventing quackery and other negative activities associated with drilling in the country.

Ale hinted that the association would soon increase the cost of borehole drilling due to the high naira-dollar exchange rate, adding that foreign exchange was being used to procure equipment and materials.

He advised Nigerians to patronise only registered drillers, saying that many boreholes drilled by quacks had contaminated underground water resources, describing the development as the leading cause of illnesses, deaths, especially in children under-five years.

Ale urged the Federal Government to invest in water quality survey, such as testing of wells and boreholes to serve as incentives to Nigerians who embarked on water projects.

“Failure to coordinate the activities of borehole drilling in Nigeria, through non-implementation of regulatory instrument, encouraged uncoordinated pricing and use of substandard materials and disadvantageous to the unsuspecting and ill-informed customers.”

Ale, however, commended the Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, and his team on the inauguration of the Partnership for Expanded Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) programme.

He expressed the hope that the programme would assist in increasing people’s access to safe drinking water and improve their hygiene.

Ale commended the Federal Ministry of Water Resources for partnering with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and other stakeholders to put up a code of practice for borehole drilling in the country.

“The document remains the valid guiding code for drilling companies in the country; the association has accepted the adoption of the implementation of the code for drilling companies.”

He said the implementation of the code of practice for all borehole operators was an important vehicle for of sustainable provision of quality water in Nigeria called for stakeholders’ involvement.

Ale also said that AWDROP would come up with a new programme for the professionals and practitioners in the industry.

He said the idea of the programme, tagged: ‘National Borehole Rejuvenation and Revitalisation Programme – Na BORE’, was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Food Sufficiency Programme.