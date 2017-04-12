APC Youth Boo Amaechi In Woji

Some angry All Progressives Congress (APC), youth Saturday disrupted a meeting held in Woji area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, over what they termed unfulfilled promises by the leader of the party in Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Ameachi.

It was gathered that although the leaders of the party had sensed that the angry youth were hell bent on disrupting the meeting, their efforts to stop the rampaging youth came to naught, as they forced their way through the windows and doors, allegedly booing the minister and accusing him of not fulfilling his electoral promises to them.

The angry youth, majority of who were reportedly from Ogoni area of the state, were said to have disrupted the meeting which was convened by the minister.

The youth reportedly demanded the restructuring of the party in the state, in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

The unruly behaviour of the youth was said to have angered the minister, who didn’t waste any time in bringing the meeting to a close abruptly.

But, a source, who preferred anonymity told newsmen that the meeting was well attended by APC youth, adding that there was no problem which could have led to the youth booing the minister.

He disclosed that because of clash of interest among the youth, they could not agree on who should represent them at the meeting with the minister.

When contacted to react to the incident, the Rivers State Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Chris Finebone denied that Amaechi was booed.

He, however, admitted that the meeting of the APC youth with the minister was contentious.