Apara Rebisi Stool: Court Confirms Sacking Order

A Port Harcourt High Court, presided over by Justice Monima W. Danagogo, has confirmed the Court Order on the removal of Prince Victor Woluchem as the paramount ruler of Rebisi in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

Justice Danagogo also said that, the Order made by the Court remained sacrosanct and cannot be vacated pending the determination of the substantive suit before it and added that the decision of the court in this Order is to protect the integrity of the court as well as promote confidence among all the parties involved in the matter.

The trial judge made this assertion while ruling on an application of stay of execution brought by the 1st Defendant, Prince Victor Woluchem through his lawyer, O.C.J. Okocha (SAN) which he asked the Court to set aside, its earlier order that restrained him from parading as the Eze Apara, Rebisi Kingdom in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the State.

However,Justice Danagogo in his ruling Thursday, refused the application of stay of execution and added that in so doing, the Court would jeopardize the case as well as lose its integrity.

According to him, the court order made on the 21st of November, 2016 was to validate and revive the Order me by Justice T. S. Orji in April 2014, where she restrained all parties in the matter and urged them to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the case before the court.

He averred that, the last administration under Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi erred in law by recognizing Prince Victor Woluchem as the paramount ruler of Rebisi, despite a subsisting court order.

Justice Danagogo maintained that, the court order made in 2014 as well as in 2016 still subsists pending the determination of the Suit and adjourned the matter to 6th of June, 2017 for continuation. It would be recalled that Justice M. W. Danagogo had on 2nd November, 2016 revalidated the restraining order of the court thereby setting aside the earlier recognition given to the 1st Defendant through a motion brought to the court by the 1st claimant, Chief Emeka Anyabelem.

Speaking to journalists after the court session, counsel to the 2nd – 7th Defendants in the matter, Mr. Chima Boms lauded the court ruling for refusing to grant the application of stay of execution brought by the 1st Defendant in the matter.

According to him, the refusal of the court to grant the application has reawakened the confidence of other parties involved in the matter as well as protect the integrity of the court. Earlier in an interview with journalists in his office in Port Harcourt, Thursday, the Chairman, Council of Chiefs, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Chief Azubuike Nmerukini said the Rebisi Community has been peaceful since the exit of Prince Victor Woluchem as the paramount ruler, stressing that the people of the area were happier and more united now than before. Chief Nmerukini, who is also the State Chairman Local Government Service Commission, also dismissed the claims that there may be possible crisis in the area following the denial of the application for stay of execution are assumed that there was nothing to fear as the area remains peaceful and hospitable.