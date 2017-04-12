2019: INEC And e-Voting

Apparently disturbed by series of manipulations and rigging-induced crises associated with the manual voting system in Nigeria, the Senate, on March 31, 2017, made some major amendments in the nation’s Electoral Act, 2010.

Some of the amendments passed by the Red Chamber include the use of electronic voting (e-Voting) system, electronic transmission of election results and the deployment of Electronic Card Reader (ECR).

The passage of the bill on e-Voting followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on a bill for an act to amend the Electoral Act No.6, 2010 and for other related matters (SB 231 and SB 234).

The bill provides for the use of e-Voting by INEC during future elections, use of ECR and INEC’s power to modify the voting process if there is a challenge. The bill also makes provision for INEC to transmit election results electronically in an encrypted and secured manner to prevent hacking.

With these amendments, it appears Nigeria is poised to free itself from all forms of election frauds and malfeasance that have continued to rob the nation of good representation at all tiers of government.

Given several cases of inconclusive polls during the last general elections in 2015 in the country, arising from the manipulation of the manual voting system; the cost implications of conducting rerun polls and the threats they pose to the nation’s democracy, The Tide supports any method or innovation that would help sanitise our electoral system and ipso facto strengthen the nation’s democracy.

We commend the Senate for its bold step towards ensuring credible elections in Nigeria, especially its early passage of the bill.

We believe that the bill, when signed into law, would improve the credibility of the nation’s elections and by so doing, improve our democracy and good governance.

We hope, however, that the INEC would seize the ample time provided by the early passage of the bill to prepare and work early enough ahead of the 2019 general elections.

However, novel and innovative as the e-Voting system may sound, especially with regards to its features of stemming or nipping in the bud the perennial abuses of the nation’s electoral process by desperate politicians in cohort with pliant law enforcement agents and corrupt officials of the electoral body, we are worried by the fundamental challenges that may inhibit the smooth implementation of the system.

We particularly share the skepticism of many Nigerians who fear that the introduction of such a novel system is vulnerable to manipulations and may be frustrated by a combination of human factor and the nation’s infrastructural deficit. The skepticism is not unconnected with the failure of the smart card reader introduced by INEC during the 2015 general elections. The card reader, though worked in some places, did not record a resounding success as it was almost marred by issues of malfunction of machines, battery failure and incompetence of some INEC personnel.

We, therefore, believe that there are a number of challenges that need to be tackled before Nigeria can holistically come to terms with the smooth deployment of such advanced technology as e-Voting.

We observe that apart from the current economic recession which may be a major drawback to purchasing necessary electronic voting infrastructure, the nation’s epileptic power supply and poor telecommunication network may pose serious threat to the successful implementation of the e-voting method.

There is no gainsaying the fact that many communities, especially in rural areas, are not yet connected to the national grid, let alone have access to telecommunication network. Even those that are connected in cities and rural areas are experiencing epileptic power supply and poor network.

We also want to draw the attention of the INEC to the threats posed by cyber attacks to information technology system around the world. Even the strongest nations of the world are not immune to this attack. We recall that INEC’s website was hacked in 2015 by a group that calls itself ‘Nigeria Cyber Army’.

INEC should, therefore, be prepared to tackle this challenge as the use of internet for the e-Voting will certainly expose the electoral body to further attacks.

We advise that for e-Voting system to be successful in Nigeria, the general state of infrastructure such as power supply and telecommunication network must improve; bad eggs in the police and pliant, corrupt INEC officials must be weeded out, while the menace of cyber crimes, among other challenges, must be tackled head-on.

We fear that until these challenges are squarely addressed, Nigeria may continue to chase shadows in its dream to joining the ranks of advanced societies that adopt e-Voting system.

Meanwhile, we urge the INEC, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to carry out sufficient sensitisation on the e-Voting system, and if necessary, conduct mock elections to ascertain the workability or otherwise of the proposed new voting system before the 2019 general elections in the country.