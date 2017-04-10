Wike Receives 8,000 APC Decampees In PH, Thursday

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike will on Thursday officially receive over 8,000 deampees from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The chairman of the PDP in the State, Bro Felix Obuah announced this last Thursday when he received the APC decampees from Akuku-Toru and Degema Local Government Areas of the State.

Welcoming the decampees into the PDP, Obuah assured them of good treatment and enjoyment of all rights and privileges in the party, without discrimination.

He said that already, some former Commissioners in the Rotimi Amaechi administration, Amaechi’s personal aides and some APC leaders have indicated interest to decamp to the PDP and participate in the reception party on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

Obuah advised others in what he called the APC sinking boat to take advantage of the “specious and well-ventilated umbrella,” of the PDP to return to the party.

According to him, the PDP is ready to receive all who “genuinely repent of their sins against Rivers people and are ready to key into the development vision of good governance championed by Governor Nyesom Wike in the State”.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, says its umbrella is large enough to accommodate everyone, including leaders of the APC, who decide to come back home to join the development-sensitive government under Gov. Nyesom Wike.

The PDP position follows an endless list of decampees from the APC to the PDP in Rivers State, the latest of which include the former Governor Rotimi Amaechi’s Chief Political Strategist, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, who led other chieftains of the APC back to the PDP.

Chief Emeh’s move further opened the door for over 8000 decampees from the APC across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State, the latest coming from Asari-Toru and Degema Local Government Areas of the State, respectively.

Chief Emeh coordinated the daily defections of members and leaders of the APC to the PDP, some of which include the over 200 former Councilors of the APC, who were sacked by the Court, former SA to Amaechi on Internal Revenue, Nwankwo Nwankwo, former Commissioner for Culture under Rotimi Amaechi, Sunny Nwokekoro, APC Leader in ONELGA, Merino Okiraija, former Chairman of Emohua LGA, Bob Okala, and numerous non-indigenes residing in the various LGAs who left the APC, amongst others. These are clear indications that the APC structure in the State has collapsed.

The leader of the decampees from Akulga who was a former leader of the LGA Legislative Assembly, Hon. Orolosama Amachree, at the event, accused former Governor Rotimi Amaechi of coercing all ‘elected’ Chairmen and Councilors of the APC into instituting legal action against the government of Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as a gimmick to make the State ungovernable.

According to Amachree whose scores of supporters turned the occasion into gyration amid singing and dancing, the violent activities of former Council Chairman, Ojukaye Flag Amachree had plunged the area into crisis which rendered his followers homeless, prompting them to flee to Abuja where they hoped to get succor from Amaechi who is Rivers APC Leader and Minister for Transportation.

“But when we met Amaechi, our leader in Abuja and told him of our predicament and requested his assistance to get accommodation, he bluntly told us “If you don’t have accommodation why did you have to come to me. Am I the landlord of Abuja”, said Amachree who is reputed for his grassroots followership.

Another ‘big fish’ caught by the PDP dragnet was the Vice Chairman in Degema LGA, Hon. Samuel Ikiroma who stormed the PDP Secretariat with hundreds of supporters.

Donald Mike-Jaja