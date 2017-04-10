We’ve Awarded Abuloma, Amadi Roads Contract – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike (middle) and senator representing Rivers-East Senatorial District, Senator George Sekibo (right) inspecting work at the Rumuokoro Market and Bus Park under construction in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, recently.

Rivers State government says it has awarded contracts for the construction and rehabilitation of roads in Abuloma and Amadi Ama communities in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.
The state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike who stated this Friday in Port Harcourt also assured that he will fulfill promises made to all communities in the state during the electioneering period.
Wike who spoke in government house Port Harcourt when he granted audience to the Abuloma Council of Chiefs, thanked the people of Abuloma for their massive support.
He said that Nigerians  have realised  that the Ruling All Progressives Congress  ( APC) has nothing to offer in terms of developmental projects, aside the  circulation of lies.
Governor Wike also stated that the APC fight against corruption is targeted at the  intimidation  of political opponents, as the APC  only prosecutes former PDP  governors , while indicted Former APC Governors are allowed to roam freely.
Speaking at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday  when he granted audience to the Abuluoma Council of Chiefs, Governor Wike said there is no sincerity in the fight against corruption by the APC.
He said: “Nigerians have seen that the present ruling party  has nothing to offer them except to tell lies.
“They claim they are fighting corruption, but how many APC  former governors  have been arraigned.  Nobody is against the government fighting corruption, but it must be  fought with sincerity.
“Even when an APC  Former Governor is indicted by a judicial  commission of Inquiry , they fail to prosecute  such a person “.
The governor added: “I just heard that they have arrested  the former Niger State Governor after two years.  Maybe  because political activities are picking up and they want to intimidate him, that is why  this is happening  now”.
Governor Wike  said that the crisis that the APC  planted in the PDP will be the first thing that will consume it.
Earlier, the Amanyanabo of Abuluoma, Brigadier General Bright Ateke Fiboinumma lauded the governor  on his achievements, especially  the development  of  infrastructure across the state.

