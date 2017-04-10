Three Weeks After Rainstorm, Okehi Still Without Power

Electricity consumers in Okehi, headquarters of Etche Local Government Area, and its environs are still wallowing in darkness, three weeks after rainstorm destroyed 18 electricity poles in the area.

Our correspondent who visited the area Thursday, said residents were lamenting the negative impact of the situation to the socio-economic life in the area.

Monday Iroegbu, a businessman, told our correspondent that, the development has become a source of worry to business operators in the area.

“You can see my wielding business is seriously affected. No light and you have to use generator or you are out of business”.

He appealed to the management of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) to urgently come to their rescue.

Apart from Okehi, most communities in Igbodo Etche are also affected by the black out.

An official of PHED in the area told The Tide that, the company was taking steps towards replacing the damaged poles.

The official who pleaded anonymity, urged consumers to exercise some patience while the company replaces the poles.

Chris Oluoh