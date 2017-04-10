Speed Limiting Device Has Reduced Road Crashes -FRSC

Pankshin (Plateau) April 6, 2017 (NAN) The introduction of speed limiting devices has reduced road accidents in Plateau, according to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

Its Pankshin Unit Commander, Mr Nnamdi Ikeh-Akabogu, told newsmen on Thursday in Pankshin, that the impact of the device had been “very glaring and massive”.

“Within the two months of introducing the device, the Pankshin Zonal Office of FRSC has recorded only five road crashes, which is a sharp departure from the past, when accidents were a daily affair.

“Dangerous spots like `Snake-route’, along Panyam-Shendam highway, are generally accident-free; in fact everyone is surprised.

“For us, this is a good development because we are targeting total safety on our roads.

“The development is very encouraging and we shall continue to ensure total compliance by all commercial drivers.”

He attributed the modest success so far recorded to the efforts that ensured that all drivers in the hinterlands were sensitised on what was expected from them, as well as the heavy punishment that awaited defaulters.

Ikeh-Akabogu rejected suggestions that the FRSC had slowed down its push on motorists to install the device, and declared that the commission had even doubled up the push.

The FRSC official declared that it was in the interest of the drivers, especially commercial drivers, to ensure that their vehicles were kitted with the device.