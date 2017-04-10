RVHA Tasks RSG On Acquired Lands

The Rivers State House of Assembly has urged the Rivers State Government to make good use of the acquired and reclaimed land for the people of the state, vowing to commence the demolition of houses built on state government land.

The Chairman House Committee on Lands and Urban Development, Bariene Deeyah stated this when the committee inspected some sites as part of its oversight functions.

Deeyah lauded the state government for the reclamation exercise and urged it not to give up as the project is for the benefit and interest of the Rivers people.

Earlier, the Special Adviser on Lands and Survey, Mr Anugbum Onuoha while conducting the lawmakers round, warned that the state government will demolish any building on government land, stating that the action became necessary because the state government has compensated the owners of these lands.

Anugbum noted that government has paid compensations for Lands revoked by the state Government to the owners and host community.

He warned Eneka and Oroigwe communities to stop encroaching and selling government lands.

According to him,’’ We have paid the various communities compensation. The next time we go there, we are going to bring down all the illegal structures erected on government land’’.

The Tide learnt some of the acquired and reclaimed lands are in Ogbum- nu- Abali, Eastern By-pass, Rumuolumeni, Eagle Island, Rumuokoro New Market/Park and Rumuwoji (Abonema Wharf) in Port Harcourt.