Plateau Utd Not Observing Off Day

Plateau United not in Nigerian topflight action at the weekend due to yesterday’s continental engagement of opponent, Enugu Rangers.

But Kabiru Umar reveals that despite being afforded a free day, the Peace Boys will continue to work on their fitness.

“Sports is about fitness, there are schedules and routine activities. If one misses out it might mean starting all over again,” Umar told Tidesports source.

“Not being in action doesn’t mean we should go and rest, work continues. Training continues because we have to keep our fitness level intact.

“The league is a marathon so it’s important to follow the set of our schedule and routine to achieve an optimal result.

“We shall keep a close eye on the games that will be played on Sunday just to know how the table will look like and also monitor our next opponent.”

Plateau United may lose its top spot on the league table after Match day 18 as second and third place teams, El-Kanemi Warriors and MFM faceoff in Lagos.