PHED Tasks Consumers On Energy Saving Habits

Electricity consumers have been advised to always use energy saving appliances in their homes and offices as a strategy to reduce their electricity bills.

The Programme Manager, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), Mr Franklin Ajaegbu, gave this advice during a public function held in Port Harcourt.

Ajaegbu, urged consumers to replace appliances with high watts with those with lower watts, for efficient and cost effective management of power consumption by consumers.

According to the Programme Manager, the lower the watt, the lower the energy consumed and the lower the price and the higher the watts, the higher the energy consumed and the higher the charge”.

He urged consumers to replace their air conditioners, bulbs, fridges, water heaters with high watts with those having lower watts.

Ajaegbu, recommended Compact Fluorescent Light (CFL), light Emitting Bulb, saying these bulbs have low watts but ironically shines brighter and last longer such that energy consumed is lower.

“Another way is to start switching off your light when you are out of homes or offices.

“Imbibe the habit of saving energy. Even when you are at home, you don’t have to put on all the lights”, he said, adding that consumers should only put on the appliances that they have immediate use to save energy.

He maintained, that time has come for electricity users to change their orientation knowing that some certain habits reflect on the cost of electricity.

Chris Oluoh