Organisation Donates Uniforms To Pupils

Pupils of Ula Ubie community primary School, went home on a happy note with brand new sets of uniforms provided for them by a philanthropic organisation, the Obuzor Vanguard.

The ceremony which took place at the school’s premises in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State attracted a creme of personalities in the community including women, youths, and elders, was part of efforts to advance the course of education in line with the policy thrust of Governor Nyesom-Wike in the education sector.

Speaking while presenting the uniforms, the Director of Obuzor Vanguard Organisation, Hon. Ikechukwu Obuzor, Jnr, said the donation was a honest effort to improve education in Ekpeye and Egenni which make up the Ahoada-East and West local government areas in line with the vision of the present administration in the state.

According to Obuzor, a one-time caretaker committee Chairman of Ahoada West LGA: “Education is the best gift to offer any child hence the need to mentor the children in the way to go and provide them with education support so that they can achieve their potentials as well as become better citizens in the nearest future”.

On the requests made by the people, he promised to liaise with relevant agencies of government in order to bring them to fruition.

There was also a mentorship session by a former Caretaker Committee member of Ahoada West LGA, Mrs Blessing Menwe who advised the youth to be studious and avoid acts inimical to it and to future.

Expressing their appreciations, the Head Master of the school, Mr Friday Ozuzu , traditional ruler of the community, His Royal Highness Eze Evans Ikiriko and CDC Chairman, Dickson Umo recalled how Chief Ikechukwu Obuzor during his tenure as caretaker committee chairman of Ahoada West LGA, provided them with borehole water in addition to provision of education materials even after leaving office.

“You have done so much for the community, we are praying God to give you higher political assignments as we are convinced that as a grassroots man, you know your people and you will certainly do more”.

The women in their own speech described Hon Ikechukwu’s benevolence as that which has reduced the burdens of parents in meeting their children’s educational needs and requested for an adult education center to enable them learn how to read and write even at old age.

Mr Ozuzu, however, pleaded for more teachers to be employed as the school has only three teachers for a population of 150 pupils.

It would be recalled that Obuzor Vanguard has been distributing educational and school uniforms across institutions within the two local, government areas worth millions of naira.