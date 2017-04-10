Obasanjo Eats, Sleeps With Corruption – Fayose …Says He Has No Moral right To Accuse Anyone of It

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo to desist from accusing people of corruption in Nigeria.

He declared that “Obasanjo that I know does not have morals rights to accuse anyone of corruption because he eats and sleeps with corruption.”

Governor Fayose, who described the former President’s claim that some church leaders in the country were not only encouraging corruption but also celebrating people with questionable sources of wealth as hypocritical, said; “If anyone must accuse the church in Nigeria of

promoting corruption, that person cannot be Obasanjo because he presided over the most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria.”

The former President Obasanjo made the accusation in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday at the 2017 Convention Lecture of Victory Life Bible Church International while speaking on the theme, ‘The role of the church in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.’

In a statement issued on Sunday, by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose asked: “Where did Obasanjo get the stupendous wealth he is parading since he was a pauper before he became president? Where did he get the trillions of naira that he deployed to his failed third term bid “How can Obasanjo, under whose tenure Nigeria witnessed Halliburton scandal be sermonising about corruption?”

He said it was during Obasanjo’s reign as president that governors were made to donate N10 million each to the building of his library, adding; “Isn’t compelling State Governors to make donations to the personal project of a serving president part of corruption?”

Maintaining that Obasanjo was the father of corruption in the present day Nigeria, Governor Fayose asked: “Who introduced politics of Ghana-must-go bags to the National Assembly?

“Who was the president when sacks of money were displayed on the floor of the House of Representatives, as bribe money given to some Reps members to impeach the then Speaker, Ghali N’abba? “Under whose administration was the out-of-court settlement in the ýcontroversial $1.09 billion Malabu Oil Block initiated in 2006?”