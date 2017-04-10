NDDC Demands N1.8trn Debt From FG …Petitions Buhari

In a move to recover huge sums being owed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the Federal Government, the Management of the Commission has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, asking for payment of N1,842,805,042,052.96 that the Federal Government owed NDDC since its inception in 2000.

The petition, which was addressed to President Buhari and also copied the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, alleged that from its inception, a whopping sum of N1,797,713,966,652.29 is owed the Commission in unpaid statutory allocations.

The petition further alleged that the sum of N45,091,075,401.66 unpaid ecological funds was being owed NDDC for the period of 2000 to 2015.

The petition which was signed by the NDDC Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nsima Ekere with the title, “Status of The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Outstanding Statutory Payments,” called on Buhari to order the Minister of Finance to immediately begin the full implementation of funding provisions of the NDDC Act 2000 Section 14(2) and (c).

The NDDC boss disclosed in public fora that following the directive by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, that contractors should go back to contract sites, his office was being bombarded by contractors asking for payment and for the Commission to live up to its financial obligations, there was every need for the Federal Government to equally live up to its statutory responsibility with regard to the huge debt the Commission was being owed.

Ekere stressed that for NDDC to deliver, it must be adequately funded by the Federal Government in line with the Act establishing the Commission.

He regretted that the only source of funding was from the International Oil Companies (IOCs) while others have continued to pay their counterpart funds.

Chris Oluoh