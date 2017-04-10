NDBDA To Commission Itu Water Project Soon

The Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA) has assured the people of Itu in Emohua local government area that the 8KVA solar powered water project, with 4000 litre capacity will soon be commissioned.

The Managing Director of the authority, Engr. Tonye David-West said this during an inspection of projects being executed by the authority in the community.

Engr. David-West said with the completion of work, the project would be handed over to the community.

According to him, apart from the ongoing projects, the authority will explore other areas of collaboration with a view to finding solutions to all problems affecting the community.

He used the occasion to thank the paramount ruler of Itu and the people for their cooperation.

In another development the management of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority, has expressed dissatisfaction with the level of work at the Isiokpo small scale irrigation project in Ikwerre local government area.

Engr. Tonye David-West who led his management team to the area also directed the consultant working for the authority at intone international farm and leisure limited to immediately report to the authority’s head office in Port Harcourt for further clarification.

Similarly at Akuku Toru local government area, he expressed satisfaction with the pace of work at the Abonnema solar powered street light project, but urged the contractor to speedup work with a view to ensuring its early completion.

The managing director also used the occasion to inspect the Buguma City erosion control project in the Asari Toru local government.