Man Arrested For Killing Octogenarian Uncle

The Enugu State Police Command, last Wednesday, announced the arrest of a man, Daniel Ekemezie, for allegedly killing his uncle, Pa Patrick Odoh (83), over land dispute.

The command’s spokesman, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the suspect blamed the devil for his action.

Amaraizu said that the killing happened at Ukpata community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.

He said that police acting on intelligence promptly nabbed the suspect who confessed what transpired between him and his late uncle.

The suspect also said that he and his uncle had been locked in a protracted land dispute.

According to the suspect, on March 4, 2017 at 8 p.m. he, Ekemezie alias Bakassi and a father of two, left his house in Ukpata community and headed to his uncle’s place, Pa Odoh place, who was believed to be about 83 years.

“On getting to the place, I woke my uncle up and tied his mouth with cloth to avoid him shouting, while I whisked him quietly that evening to Iyimkpafu/Ofiakputu forest in our community.

“I tied him on the tree with rope and left him till March 8, 2017.

“When I discovered after five days that he was dead, I buried him in a shallow grave,” Amaraizu quoted the suspect as confessing to the police investigation team.

Amaraizu said that the suspect had been helping the police in their investigation. According to him, the suspect led police operatives to the grave, where the decomposed corpse of late Pa Odoh was recovered on 4 April 2017.

“The suspect is regretting his evil act which he blamed on the devil,” he said.