Lobi Stars’ Striker Not In Hurry To Leave

Lobi Stars’ Luther Iyorhe has revealed that he is not in a rush to leave the country but would rather work on improving on his game in Nigeria.

The former Sharks and FC Taraba FC striker explained that it’s important for him to work hard to get more playing time at Lobi Stars, rather than think about going abroad.

“The first thing as a player is to work hard and let your works speak for you. I am not in any way in a haste to leave the country for greener pasture,” Iyorhe told newsmen.

“It’s one thing to leave the country and just earn peanut while it’s thought that you are earning well. So why should one not just focus on improving on the game, get more playing time at my current club and hopefully the right opportunity will come.

“Well, that’s my approach to the game and I believe it is important to let one’s work speak than otherwise.

“It was good I scored in our last match away to Niger Tornadoes but unfortunately for us, the goal didn’t earn us a point. However, we shall do better when we host Ifeanyi Ubah on Sunday. Hopefully I will start or come in as a substitute in the match.”