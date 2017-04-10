Lawmaker Faults Operators Over Boat Mishap

The Lawmaker representing Bonny Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Abinye Pepple has blamed the penultimate Thursday boat mishap that claimed seven lives on lack of safety consciousness in the maritime sector.

Pepple said last, Friday, while addressing Boat Drivers Union at Bonny Waterside in Port Harcourt.

The lawmaker who expressed the need to be safety conscious said accidents can be averted if safety rules are strictly adhered to by boat drivers.

He Pepple condemned the attitude of the driver of the boat, saying that the driver should have suspended the journey when he observed the inclement weather that led to the thunder storm that caused the accident.

The legislator commiserated with the bereaved families, promising to liaise with the state government for necessary assistance.

He said the matter would be presented to the State House of Assembly for legislative action that would forestall future reoccurrence.

Enoch Epelle