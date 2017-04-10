IAUE To Reward Best Graduating Student

Henceforth, overall Best Graduating Students of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) will cart home the sum of one million naira among other benefits.

The Senate of the school reached this decision recently in its 6th meeting held at the Post Graduate Hall of the University,

Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Ozomekuri Ndimele, who initiated the idea, said in addition to the cash benefit of one million naira, the school authority will make an appeal to the State Government to provide employment opportunities for such students in the university.

He used the opportunity to encourage deans and heads of department to give cash award to best graduating students in their faculties and departments, and to assist brilliant students with financial constraints.

Meanwhile, Prof. Ndimele commended Departments with such consistent practice in existence, and urged others to emulate them.

Among other issues discussed, the Senate addressed cases of examination malpractice by the committee headed by the Dean, Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, Prof. Kemka Humphrey, Ogbonda.

It upheld the committee’s decision to rusticate students found guilty, to serve as a deterrent to others.

Cases of application for deferment and suspension of studies by students were also considered, while the 2015/2016 B.Ed final year results were approved.

In the same vein, Departments yet to submit their results were asked to ensure that their results are ready within the shortest possible time to enable the students embark on their NYSC programme.