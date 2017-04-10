Fanta, Sprite Probe Report Out This Week -Minister

The probe panel set up by the  Federal Government to ascertain details of the dangerous acid in two soft drinks produced  by the Nigerian Bottling  Company  (NBC), will make public its findings this week.
The Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, last week.
He said “by this week, we will get the update. Just  be patient with us because  we are looking at other issues  beyond Benzoic acid.
“We expect that by next week (this week),  the panel will make public its findings,” the minister said. The public presentation of the panel’s report would be coming after the  directive by the government that all bottling companies in Nigeria should start inserting  advisory warnings on all products to safeguard the health of citizens and  consumers.
The government’s action was sequel to a recent judgment of a Lagos  High Court on the case filed by Fijabi Holdings and another plaintiff against the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), and the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration  and Control (NAFDAC), joined as a nominal party.

