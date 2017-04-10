Easter Holidays: DPR Allays Fear Of Petrol Scarcity

By admin
The Human Resources Manager, Department of Petroleum Resources Lokoja, Mr Friday Ogbadu,  has dismissed  fears that there will be scarcity of petrol in the country during the Easter period.
Ogbadu told newsmen  in Lokoja on Thursday  that the  fears were unfounded.
He assured Nigerians that there would be adequate supply of petroleum product throughout the period and beyond.
Ogbadu appealed to Nigerians not to panic as there was no room for scarcity, adding that the NNPC and stakeholders  had guaranteed adequate supply of petroleum  products.
He urged  vandals  to stop their nefarious acts, saying that breaking piepelines would only bring the nation backwards and disrupt development plans.
The official  said the DPR would ensure that the refineries  in the country were fully functional and urged Nigerians to be patient with government.

