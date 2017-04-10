Easter Holidays: DPR Allays Fear Of Petrol Scarcity

The Human Resources Manager, Department of Petroleum Resources Lokoja, Mr Friday Ogbadu, has dismissed fears that there will be scarcity of petrol in the country during the Easter period.

Ogbadu told newsmen in Lokoja on Thursday that the fears were unfounded.

He assured Nigerians that there would be adequate supply of petroleum product throughout the period and beyond.

Ogbadu appealed to Nigerians not to panic as there was no room for scarcity, adding that the NNPC and stakeholders had guaranteed adequate supply of petroleum products.

He urged vandals to stop their nefarious acts, saying that breaking piepelines would only bring the nation backwards and disrupt development plans.

The official said the DPR would ensure that the refineries in the country were fully functional and urged Nigerians to be patient with government.