Council Boss Lauds APC Defectors

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Asari Toru Local Government Council (ASALGA), Hon Wright Promise Warmate has lauded defectors from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in ASALGA and Degema local Government Area (DELGA).

Expressing appreciation, Warmate said: the mass defections to the PDP are attracted by the unprecedented performance of Governor Wike who has performed”.

He described the leadership acumen of Wike and the State Chairman of the PDP, Bro Felix Obuah, as transformative and accommodating to all well meaning entrants, declaring that the enabling environment created for new comers will be sustained in Asari-Toru and all over the state for consolidation and assured victory for the party at all levels in future elections.

Speaking at the PDP Secretariat in Port Harcourt where the decampees were received on Thursday, the leader of the APC decampees and former leader of the Asari-Toru Legislative Assembly, Hon. Orolosoma Amachree accused Amaechi of coercing all ‘elected’ Chairmen and Councilors of the APC into instituting legal action against the Wike government as a gimmick to make the state ungovernable.

Amachree whose scores of supporters turned the occasion into gyration amid singing and dancing, condemned the violent activities of former Chairman of ASALGA, Ojukaye Flag Amachree, noting that he had plunged the area into crisis which caused his followers to flee to Abuja where they hoped to get succour from Rotimi Amaechi.

“But when we met Amaechi, our leader in Abuja and told him of our predicament and requested his assistance to get accommodation, he bluntly told us: “If you don’t have accommodation why did you have to come to me. Am I the landlord of Abuja?”

He stated that these actions among others underscored their resolution to dump the APC which deceitfully promised to bring what he called a ‘fraudulent change’ to Nigerians.

“I was not convinced by anyone to decamp. No one gave me money and no one lobbied for me and my brothers and sisters to leave the APC. PDP was my root and because I was deceived to join the APC, I have retraced my steps and I am back home” , he said.

The Tide learnt that among those who joined Amachree to the PDP are the APC Assistant Women Leader in Asari Toru Local Government Area, Vice Chairman of APC, Hon. Briggs, Ward Exco members, and the DELGA Vice Chairman of APC in Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Samuel Ikiroma who stormed the PDP Secretariat with hundreds of supporters.

The soft-talking APC leader who handed his councillorship certificate of return to state PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah for destruction, said he was now enjoying genuine peace since he took the decision to dump the APC.

While receiving the decampees, Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah commended Governor Nyesom Wike for creating the enabling environment which had triggered the gale of defection of APC members into the PDP.

“If Governor Wike had not judiciously used the resources of the State to the benefit of all, there would not have been this strong conviction to join a progressive movement like the PDP.