Commuters Decry Pace Of Work On PH Road

Drivers and passenger using the provisional bus park at slaughter axis of Port Harcourt, have urged the construction company, handling the Woji-Slaughter Road to increase the pace of work on the project.

Some drivers, including Mr. Chuks Emmanuel, who spoke to The Tide said, the slow construction is affecting their business due to the relocation from their usual park.

“When there is heavy rain, we find it difficult to drive on the red mud,” he said.

Others spoke about the difficulties passengers faced in boarding buses and taxis.

“Most of the passengers have fallen victims to hoodlums who rob them of their valuables due to the temporary relocation of the bus stop”, another driver, Mr. Uche Akaniwo said.

Also speaking, two passengers, Mr. Effiong Udo and Justina Egoma, lamented the effect of the road construction on their daily activities.

“Each time I go to work, I find myself being delayed because the road construction is slow.

“The distance I have to walk to board a taxi or bus is long”, she said.

Others said going to work and coming back is now a major challenge for passenger and other road users.