Commuters Decry Pace Of Work On PH Road

By King Osila -
0
137

Drivers and passenger using the provisional  bus park at slaughter  axis of Port Harcourt, have urged the construction  company, handling the Woji-Slaughter Road to increase the pace of work on the project.
Some drivers, including Mr. Chuks Emmanuel, who spoke  to The Tide said, the slow  construction is affecting their  business due to the relocation  from their  usual park.
“When there is heavy rain, we find it difficult to drive on  the red mud,” he said.
Others spoke  about the difficulties passengers faced in boarding  buses and taxis.
“Most of the passengers have fallen victims to hoodlums who rob  them of their  valuables  due to the temporary  relocation  of the bus stop”, another driver, Mr. Uche Akaniwo said.
Also speaking, two passengers, Mr. Effiong Udo and Justina Egoma, lamented the effect of the road  construction on their  daily activities.
“Each time I go to work, I find myself being delayed because the road construction is  slow.
“The distance I have to walk to board a taxi or bus is long”, she said.
Others said going  to work  and coming back is now  a major challenge  for passenger and other road users.

