Cleric X-Rays Significance of Palm Sunday

Christians all over the world yesterday, celebrated the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, known as Palm or Passion Sunday.

The Revered Father of St James Catholic Church, Rainbow Town, Donatus Ikechukwu in his homily x-rayed the symbolic implication of Palm Sunday.

Rev Donatus explained that Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter and marks the beginning of the Holy Week, adding that the celebration the commemorates the triumphant arrival of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem few days before his crucifixion.

He further explained that it is called Palm or Passion Sunday, because the faithful often use Palm fronds as a mark of the re-enactment of Christ’s arrival into Jerusalem.

The Bible gives us clear understanding that Jesus Christ entered into Jerusalem riding on a donkey, while people pour out their hearts in praises, hailing Him, waving palm leaves in front of Him and spreading clothes on the ground as a sign of homage to Him.

Rev Donatus said Palm branches are widely used as it depicts peace and victory, pointing out that it has been the practice as a mark of respect.

He noted that the donkey signified a horse, as it represented the humble arrival of Jesus Christ into the world, adding that Jesus Christ is a symbol of peace.

Palm leaves are used during procession by churches and are used blessed and kept in the church for a year when it will them be burnt and used on Ash Wednesday observance.

He enjoined all to understand the essence of decorating the church in two colours of red and white, adding that the two colours symbolize the redemption of mankind from sin through the blood of Jesus who was crucified on the cross of calvary.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana