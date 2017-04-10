Church Gives Wike Outstanding Leadership Award

In recognition of his exemplary efforts in projects delivery for the Etche Ethnic Nationality, clerics and laity of the Anglican Diocese of Etche in Rivers State have conferred on Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike the distinguished award for “Outstanding Leadership”.

This is as Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike assured the people of Etche Ethnic Nationality that they will always be factored in the development agenda of his administration.

Conferring the Award for Outstanding Leadership on Governor Wike during the Second Session of Third Synod of the Anglican Dioscese of Etche yesterday , Anglican Bishop of Etche Diocese, Rt Reverend Okechukwu Nwala said that the people of Etche Ethnic Nationality are appreciative of the creation of access to their communities by the Wike administration.

He said that the Etche people remember that at the time Governor Wike took over the mantle of leadership, Etche roads were death traps and Etche Ethnic Nationality cut off from the rest of Rivers State.

The Anglican Bishop of Etche Diocese declared that aside roads across Etche land, Governor Wike has ensured that the Etche people were appointed as Vice Chancellor, High Court Judge, Permanent Secretaries and Special Advisers.

He appealed to the governor to extend the Egbu-Etche Road to Egbu 2 for easier access to the area.

He said: “At the time the governor constructed these roads, the people of Etche Ethnic Nationality were cut off from the rest of the state. Our roads were death traps”.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike announced that his administration will construct the second phase of Egbu-Etche road.

He said his commitment to the development of Etche land is as a result of his resolve to ensure that the once neglected community enjoys development like other areas.

He said: “ the Etche people are part of Rivers State and they deserve developmental projects. Etche produces oil and food and should get her share of development .

“The time for the development of Etche land has come. Etche people should always be vigilant. They should not be deceived by anyone “.

He assured repentant militants and cultists from Etche Ethnic Nationality that his administration will continue to implement programmes that will empower them.

While advising youths to shun acts of criminality, Governor Wike offered scholarship to two repented militants presented to him by the Anglican Bishop of Etche Dioscese.