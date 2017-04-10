Bipi Hails Court Ruling On Mrs Jonathan’s Account

The Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly and member representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency, Hon Evans Bapakaye Bipi has said that last week’s ruling of the Federal High Court, Lagos has vindicated the wife of the former president of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan, saying it is the triumph of truth over falsehood.

Bipi made the assertion while fielding questions from journalists at the sideline of the burial of the Late Amanyanabo of Bolo Kingdom, His Royal Highness (HRH), King Caleb Agundu Abolo, Bolo Luka VIII at Bolo on Saturday.

According to him, the court ruling in favour of the former first lady, popularly called Mama Peace, was a sign of more victories to come.

The lawmaker observed that there was nowhere in the history of Nigeria where former first ladies of the country were taken to court or investigated for whatever reasons, wondering why it must be Dame Patience Jonathan who is from the south-south or Niger Delta region.

He opined that the Judgement by the Federal High Court Lagos should serve as a lesson for EFCC, adding that Nigerians are surprised that the name of the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan who freely and peacefully handed over power to Muhammadu Buhari is being dragged in the mud.

He hailed the court ruling, saying that the judiciary is truly the last hope of the common man.

Bipi recalled how the former first lady fought for 35 per cent women affirmative action and ensured that women were given their rightful places in the scheme of things, describing the EFCC’s action as on aberration.

He congratulated Nigerian women for standing solidly behind Mrs Jonathan and prayed God to bless her.

The lawmaker eulogised the late King Caleb Agundu, for his exemplary leadership and enjoined the new King, HRH, King Acheseinimie Micah Frank to emulate the legacy of his predecessor and work with the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, His Majesty, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo Loko IX to move Ogu/Bolo Local Government Forward.

Collins Barasimeye