Ayade Donates To Kerosene Explosion Victims

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has directed the donation of medical consumables and drugs for the care of recent kerosene explosion victims at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital UCTH, Calabar.

Making the presentation on behalf of the State Governor, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong, said the items are for the treatment of burns occasioned by the recent kerosene explosion experienced in Calabar.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Management of UCTH, the Head of Emergency Unit, Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme, said they were gladdened that the state government has come to the aid of the victims and promised judicious use of the items for the medical care of the kerosene explosion victims.

On his part, the Head of Plastic Surgery Unit, UCTH, Dr. Otei Otei, while conducting Asibong and her Ministry of Petroleum Resources counterpart, Hon. Itaya Nyong Asuquo and their entourage around the emergency ward to see the victims, stated that prevention of occurrence is the best option in cases of kerosene explosion.

Otei further stated that the hospital received seventeen patients of kerosene explosion, with various degrees of burns in the last two weeks adding that one victim died, two children are in critical conditions while the conditions of others have stabilized.

Speaking separately after seeing the victims, Asibong said government is determined to get to the root cause of the matter and sources of the suspected adulterated kerosene while Hon. Asuquo said investigative task team will be set up to find out the process of conveying petroleum products to the State among other issues adding that the presence of the volatile product in the state might be caused by some miscreants and selfish individuals.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar