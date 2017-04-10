Akpabio Commends Wike’s Strides

Many prominent events dominated activities in Government House last week. Three among them took centre stage. The first was the Thanksgiving service and birthday of the Senator representing Rivers-East in the National Assesmbly, George Thompson Sekibo at Ogu Town in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.

During the church service in honour of Senator Sekibo, Chief Nyesom Wike addressed the congregation noting that, “Ogu people have been supporters of this administration right from the very beginning. They have always been with us and we shall always be with them.”

With a promise to complete the rehabilitation of the Government Secondary School, Ogu, Chief Wike, after the church service, went to inspect the level of work done at the site. He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by the contractors.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, in a statement penultimate Sunday, congratulated Senator Sekibo on the occasion of his diamond jubilee birthday. Last Monday, the governor in company of the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, visited some ongoing projects. The former Akwa-Ibom State governor was excited about Chief Wike’s developmental strides. Impressed with Wike’s efforts, Akpabio enthused, “Performance is not necessarily an issue of the availability of resources. If your state gets N5 billion, do projects of that amount… For Governor Wike, he has judiciously applied the scarce resources available to the state to develop needed infrastructure”.

Last Tuesday, the governor in the company of Senator George Thompson Sekibo visited project sites at the new market in Rumuokoro, the School of Nursing and the Ecumenical Centre. The governor was visibly exasperated by the delay that has overtaken the School of Nursing.

He said, “What I saw at the Rivers State School of Public Health Nursing is quite disappointing. The environment of the school is very unkempt, and the buildings are in bad condition”.

The usual State Executive Council meeting took place last Wednesday with the governor presiding. Shortly after the meeting Chief Wike went on project inspection. After visits to the Pleasure Park, Bonny/Bille/Nembe Jetty and State Ecumenical Centre he told newsmen that “the state is committed to prudent spending to cut waste and misappropriation of scarce resources”.

It was an this promise he explained that his administration was bent on awarding contracts to expatriate and competent, companies who will deliver quality jobs that will stand the test of time.

The governor was briefly in Abuja for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reconciliation meeting presided by former President Goodluck Jonathan, last Thursday.

Last Friday, the governor hosted the African Bar Association Governing Board, the Supreme Council of Ikwerre Traditional Rulers and the Abuloma Chiefs Council.

He tasked the African Bar Association to advocate for the right of Nigerians and defend judges. Wike took exception to the recent persecution of judges by the APC-led Federal Government in the guise of fighting corruption. He commended Abuloma Chiefs for supporting his administration and promised that government will rehabilitate internal roads there.

For Ikwerre Traditional Rulers, Chief Wike called for mobilisation of their subjects to partake in the upcoming voters register revalidation exercise.

On the same Thursday, the deputy governor represented the governor at the Civil Servants Summit on the State Contributory Health Protection Programme. She explained that the scheme was designed to provide accessible and affordable healthcare services for the people.

The deputy governor in a statement also decried the spate of boundary dispute in the state.

Last Saturday, the governor took time to visit project sites at Ogbunabali internal roads rehabilitation exercise. Accompanied by former House Member, Tony Okeah and a prominent lawyer Joe Agi, the governor visited Pleasure Park and Airforce Interchange Beautification.

Kevin Nengia