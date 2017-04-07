Traders Hail Assembly Over Election Suspension

Traders at the Mile Three market in Diobu Port Harcourt have expressed satisfaction with the decision of the Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA), to suspend election into the markets executive committee.

The traders said they are happy with the intervention of the government in the crisis leading to the election.

According to the chairman of Ikwerre Traders at the market, Mr Emenike Osimini, who spoke to newsmen recently , the intervention of the House will avert what he termed, as some abnormalities in the market.

“We are happy that the House of Assembly and the state governor intervened by setting up a committee to look into the matter,” he said.

He called on the committee to expedite action by calling on the parties and traders concerned with a view to solving the problems facing the traders.

“Let the committee call the parties and traders together to find out the problems of the market and proffer solutions to the root cause of the problems facing the traders”, he said.

Some traders who spoke to The Tide also thanked the lawmakers and appealed to the government to keep an eye on political trends in the market.

They said the quick intervention of the government on the matter has averted a problem that could have happened if the elections were held.

The traders further said the suspension of the election was timely as some of the contestants regarded the election as a do-or-due affair.