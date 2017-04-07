Three NPFL Clubs Hunt Okoye

Top Nigeria Professional Football League clubs have shown interest in signing Niger Tornadoes’ Ifeanyi Okoye ahead of the mid-season transfer window.

There are strong indications that Kano Pillars, Rivers United and his former club, Enyimba have made moves to persuade the midfielder.

However, Okoye, who has scored four goals this term, has refused to be drawn on the speculations.

“I am not bothered by the series of interests because I want to focus on my job here at Niger Tornadoes,” Okoye told newsmen.

“We are aiming for a top-three finish that will earn us a continental ticket. Right now, we want to finish well in the first round and then focus on staying within our target range in the second round of the league.

“Though some clubs have made moves, it’s good to hear that top clubs in the country are showing serious interest to sign me, it’s very good but being a professional, I am contracted to Niger Tornadoes and that’s the current situation,” he added.

“Let’s wait and see how the transfer window rolls by, but if my club consent to a move for me anything can happen.

“At this stage of the league, clubs will be working on strengthening their squad and definitely would have picked some players who they think will be a good addition but let’s just wait and see how it’ll pan out,” he concluded.