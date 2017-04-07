THE STATES

Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command says it has arrested over 150 suspected thugs popularly called Sara Suka within seven days.

According to a statement signed on Monday by the State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Garba Umar, the arrest followed renewed strategies perfected by the command.

Umar said that the suspects were arrested at various black spots within the Bauchi metropolis.

He said that knives, machetes Shisha pots, packets of Tramadol tablets and other assorted drugs, suspected to be hard drugs were recovered from the suspects.

According to him, other items recovered include, seven packet of vulcanising solutions, 34 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and six motorcycles suspected to be stolen.

Umar noted that some self-centered politicians in the state had perfected plans to disrupt the prevailing relative peace in the state their selfish interests.

Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has commended the Nigerian Military for effectively tackling insurgency in the North-East.

Ortom made the commendation in Makurdi on Tuesday when the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Sadique Abubakar, visited him.

He said that posterity would not forget the military personnel who paid the supreme price for the country.

Ortom commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving topmost priority to security in his administration.

He urged all security agencies in the country to work together for the overall benefit of the society.

The governor urged the people of the state to always provide intelligence reports to the security agencies to assist them to fight crime.

Borno

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said last Tuesday that it was working towards re-opening of its Orientation Camp in Maiduguri following return of relative peace to the State.

Director- General of NYSC, Brig:-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, gave the hint while speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri.

Kazaure said NYSC was eager to re-open the camp following the return of peace to the state ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“There is relative peace now in the state, so we will like to come back as soon as possible. Remember, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are still occupying the Orientation Camp”, he said.

Kazaure said the camp would be re-opened once the IDPs were evacuated from it.

” It is only in Borno that our corps members have yet to have their orientation camp in place.

FCT

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has decried the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a traditional ruler in Katsina State.

The commission also described as worrisome the reported defilement of a seven-month-old baby by her 55-year-old stepfather in Musawa Local Government Area of the state.

The acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Mrs Oti Ovrawah, made the assertion in a statement signed by the commission’s Chief Press Officer, Fatimah Mohammad, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ovrawah called on the Katsina State Government to ensure that the traditional ruler and the step-father were investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law to serve as deterrent to other Nigerians.

She called on the Police, judiciary and other stakeholders to be more diligent in ensuring that all reported cases of rape were thoroughly investigated.

Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa says it has arrested 27 suspects, including six nationals of Niger Republic, for allegedly burning down its office in Maigatari Local Government Area of the state.

The corps’ spokesman, Mr Adamu Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Dutse last Tuesday.

Some suspected hoodlums had on March 30 allegedly razed down the NSCDC’s office in Maigatari town.

“As I told you the other time, we had identified those suspected to have participated in burning down our office in Maigatari.

“So, yesterday in the night, we sent our men to the area and were able to arrest 27 suspects”, he said.

Kaduna

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) last Tuesday said it had evacuated no fewer than 139 destitutes from Kaduna metropolis between March 17 and April 3.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Orndiir Terzungwe, told newsmen in Kaduna that the age of the destitutes ranged from Six to 17 years.

Terzungwe said that the destitutes were initially kept at the State Rehabilitation Centre in Makera, Kaduna South Local Government Area, but were finally taken to Makarfi.

“Those who are from the state have been moved to Makarfi rehabilitation camp in Makarfi Local Government Area, where they will be properly rehabilitated.

“After rehabilitation those from the State will be taken to their local government areas of origin.

Kano

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Mr Rabiu Yusuf, has warned officers and men against demanding for money or any form of favour before granting bail to the suspects.

Yusuf also cautioned them against illegal investigation of cases, unlawful detention of suspects and prolonged detention, saying that they should respect human rights in the course of all investigations.

The police chief spoke at a lecture/ parade with officers and men working at State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Divisional Crime Officers and Investigation Police Officers (IPOs) in the state.

Yusuf, according to a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Magaji Majiya, said that the era of bribery and corruption was over in the police circle.

Katsina

The Police Command in Katsina State has warned against acts that could portray its officers and men in bad light.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Usman, gave the warning while addressing police officers and men at Mai’adua on Tuesday.

Usman said he would sanction any officer found to have indulged in behaviours that could damage the reputation of the police.

He, however, assured them that their welfare would be taken care of ” to motivate you for effective performance”.

He urged the Mai’adua Local Government to report activities of criminals in the area to police for prompt action.

The commissioner lauded the Federal Government over the recent recruitment of 10,000 policemen which he said would enhance effective policing.

Kogi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last Tuesday said its decision on the November 21, 2015 governorship election in Kogi was not influenced by any external force.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this while responding to issues at a stakeholders’ conference organised by the commission to validate its 2017-2021 Strategic Plan in Abuja.

Yakubu said that it was untrue that INEC’s decision to allow a particular political party to contest the election without a running mate for its candidate was at the instance of Attorney-General of the Federation.

He said that the election held on a Saturday had already been declared inconclusive before the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Chief Abubakar Audu, died on Sunday.

Lagos

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has called for removal of the inscription “Bail is Free” from police stations and law courts, saying that it is misleading.

In a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, the state Chairman of CLO, Mr Ehi Omokhuale, said that bail had not been free, and that the public should be properly informed.

“The CLO upholds that the “Bail is Free” inscription in our police stations and law courts is not only an institutionalised fraud against the citizenry, but a practice that makes our human rights stance a laughing stock in the eyes of the civilised world.

“We demand, therefore, that bail fees charged by the police and our law courts for the different offences should be published and the “Bail is Free” inscription replaced with “Bail Fees” Omokhuale said.

He also called on the state police command, local governments in the state and Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) to curb extortion among their men and agents.

Niger

The Child Right Protection Agency in Niger last Tuesday received a 9-year-old boy found sleeping on the street in Minna from a good Samaritan, Malam Umar Tanko.

Tanko, who presented the boy to the Agency said the boy was found along Bosso Road, Bosso Local Government Area in Niger.

Tanko said the boy, found with bruises on his body, identified himself as Bayo from Ogun.

He said Bayo, who speaks only Yoruba, was seen sleeping in front of a shop near his house on March 29.

“When I asked what he was doing outside at night, he responded in Yoruba. I don’t understand the language, so, I called my younger brother who interpreted what the boy was saying.

Ogun

The Ogun State Government is to amend the law establishing Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu- Ijebu.

Chairman, Ogun State House Committee on Education, Mr Victor Fasanya, said this during oversight visit to the institution on Tuesday.

He explained that the aim was to address the issue of two state institutions named after the late social crusader, Tai Solarin.

He added that the amendment was to effect adjustment in the institution’s name in fulfilment of the recommendations of the National Council of Colleges of Education accreditation team.

According to him, this is to ensure full accreditation of all programmes run by the institution.

The lawmaker commended the management of the institution for upgrading its facilities which had aided teaching and learning as well as adding beauty to the college.

Sokoto

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State last Tuesday day approved the appointment of Alhaji Chika Sanyinna as the new General Manager of the State Transport Company (SSTA).

The governor also approved the appointment of six new Director-Generals including the immediate past General Manager of the transport company, Alhaji Ladan Balarabe.

According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Imam Imam in Sokoto, the governor urged Sanyinna to reposition the company and make it a model.

He also urged him to justify his appointment by adopting innovative measures that would enhance the growth and development of transport sector in the state.