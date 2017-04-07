Post Amnesty: Business Rebounds In Rivers Community

A fashion designer, Chukwudi Worlu, has described the business climate in Ahoada, headquarters of Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, as encouraging.

Worlu, who hails from Ndele in Emohua LGA stated this in an interview with The Tide on Wednesday in his office.

According to him, the state amnesty programme has in no small measure helped in calming the security challenges that the area faced in the recent past.

Worlu, a graduate of Business Management at the Federal College of Educaton (FCET), Technical Omoku expressed the view that if sustained, Ahoada would be next to Omoku in terms of business activities at the orashi region.

He, however, frowned at the high cost of house rent in the town, even as he called on landlords to be moderate in the amount charged tenants.

“One challenge here is the high rate of house rent charged tenants in Ahoada”, he said.

He explained that many houses still remained unoccupied occasioned by the recent cult activities that made many people to flee the town.

“As I speak, many houses are vacant, yet landlords still charge high rents, a situation that can negatively affect business growth”, he said.